Macron, Scholz and Draghi have arrived in Kyiv - French presidency
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have arrived in Kyiv, Macron's office said on Thursday.
The visit by the three European leaders has taken weeks to organize with the men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.
Kyiv has criticized France, Germany, and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security.
