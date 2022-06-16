Left Menu

Agnipath yojana a good opportunity for youths : Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the Centres scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces saying it is a good opportunity for the youths of the state where serving in the defence is a much sought after profession.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:53 IST
Agnipath yojana a good opportunity for youths : Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the Centre's scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces saying it is a good opportunity for the youths of the state where serving in the defense is a much sought-after profession. ''Uttarakhand's association with the armed forces is well known. The history of the country's armed forces is full of the stories of the valor of soldiers from our state which is also called sainyabhoomi," Dhami said at a press conference here.

"Almost every family in Uttarakhand has someone in the armed forces. The Agnipath yojana is a good opportunity for the youth,'' he said. The CM said that 10 lakh people aged 17-21 years all over the country will get jobs in the army over the next 18 months under the scheme.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of the state for launching the scheme," he said. Dhami also said that people who return after their four-year stint with the army as part of the scheme will be given jobs in the police and the disaster management departments to make use of their discipline, skills, and military training. He also claimed that the young people of the state are excited about the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022