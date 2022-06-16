Agnipath yojana a good opportunity for youths : Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the Centre's scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces saying it is a good opportunity for the youths of the state where serving in the defense is a much sought-after profession. ''Uttarakhand's association with the armed forces is well known. The history of the country's armed forces is full of the stories of the valor of soldiers from our state which is also called sainyabhoomi," Dhami said at a press conference here.

"Almost every family in Uttarakhand has someone in the armed forces. The Agnipath yojana is a good opportunity for the youth,'' he said. The CM said that 10 lakh people aged 17-21 years all over the country will get jobs in the army over the next 18 months under the scheme.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of the state for launching the scheme," he said. Dhami also said that people who return after their four-year stint with the army as part of the scheme will be given jobs in the police and the disaster management departments to make use of their discipline, skills, and military training. He also claimed that the young people of the state are excited about the scheme.

