Gazprom, China's CNPC sign technical agreement on gas supplies
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:24 IST
Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC have signed a technical agreement on gas supplies via the Far Eastern route, Gazprom said on Thursday.
The document stipulates key technical parameters of the cross-border section of the gas pipeline as well as gas parameters, Gazprom said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
