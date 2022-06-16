Left Menu

Gazprom, China's CNPC sign technical agreement on gas supplies

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:24 IST
Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC have signed a technical agreement on gas supplies via the Far Eastern route, Gazprom said on Thursday.

The document stipulates key technical parameters of the cross-border section of the gas pipeline as well as gas parameters, Gazprom said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

