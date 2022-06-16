Left Menu

Prophet row: Prohibitory orders clamped in 5th Assam district

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:08 IST
Prophet row: Prohibitory orders clamped in 5th Assam district
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Sonitpur district to prevent any untoward incident amid violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad across the country.

This is the fifth district of the state where the orders were clamped after Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Kamrup.

Sonitpur District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra has promulgated the prohibitory orders with immediate effect.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more people in public places, carrying of weapons, holding of meetings, demonstrations, processions and sloganeering, and use of loudspeakers have been prohibited.

''It is reported that rumours on social media have led to communal tension in various parts of the country,'' he said in the order.

On June 11, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the government is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in Assam following violence in several states over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

The Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad and AIUDF leaders have filed separate police complaints in the state against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022