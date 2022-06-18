Left Menu

Punjab CM claims Agnipath scheme will 'dilute' Army's fighting ability; demands its rollback

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday demanded a rollback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme for defence services and said those who cleared physical tests in the last two years must get a chance to appear in written exams for joining the Army.He claimed that this Agnipath scheme will dilute the fighting ability of soldiers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:12 IST
Punjab CM claims Agnipath scheme will 'dilute' Army's fighting ability; demands its rollback
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday demanded a rollback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme for defense services and said those who cleared physical tests in the last two years must get a chance to appear in written exams for joining the Army.

He claimed that this Agnipath scheme will ''dilute'' the fighting ability of soldiers. It will also render the youth jobless after a four-year stint in the armed forces that too without any security for the future, Mann said. It is ridiculous that in the last two years, thousands of youth cleared the physical test of the armed forces but they have not been called for the written exams, he said in a statement. On the contrary, the Central government, in a ''whimsical'' move, introduced the Agnipath scheme which allows a short service of four years to youths in the armed forces without any pension, Mann said. The Punjab chief minister said, ''This is a grave injustice for the youth of the country who want to serve their motherland by joining the Indian Army.'' He said the Union government must take back this scheme and allow the youth, who had cleared their physical test in the last two years, to sit in the written exam. ''This will give them a fair chance to join the armed forces.'' ''This is the need of the hour as this irrational move (Agnipath scheme) has put the country on the boil as the youth from every nook and corner of India are agitating against this decision,'' Mann said. The Punjab chief minister said, ''This half-baked policy is absurd. It will further push the youth into a vicious cycle of unemployment and poverty which will be detrimental for unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.'' Mann had on Friday also demanded an immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme, calling it an insult to the Army and a loss for the youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022