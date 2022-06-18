Left Menu

Blast rocks area near Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, say Russian separatists

A big explosion rocked an area near the besieged Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday and a large orange-coloured cloud could be seen rising into the air, a Russian-backed representative said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:12 IST
Blast rocks area near Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, say Russian separatists

A big explosion rocked an area near the besieged Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday and a large orange-coloured cloud could be seen rising into the air, a Russian-backed representative said. Rodion Miroshnik, an official in the self-styled separatist administration of the Luhansk People's Republic, posted a video of what he said was the cloud on the Telegram messaging app.

Miroshnik said he could not tell whether the blast had occurred in the city or near it. Sievierodonetsk - which Russian troops have been shelling for weeks - is home to the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022