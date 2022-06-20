Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma skips appearance before police station in Kolkata
- Country:
- India
Sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma skipped her appearance on Monday before Narkeldanga police station here, which had sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer her said.
Sharma sent an email to the police station expressing her inability to appear before it on Monday, the police officer stated.
Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country.
Protests had turned violent in West Bengal on May 26, with demonstrators blocking roads, vandalizing public property, and torching vehicles in the Howrah district.
A complaint was filed before the Narkeldanga police station by a local resident claiming that her comments had caused unrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
