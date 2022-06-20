Left Menu

Two bikers killed in collision with SUV in Rajasthan’s Barmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:04 IST
Two bikers killed in collision with SUV in Rajasthan’s Barmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Gudanal village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jora Ram (21) and Jitendra (20), they said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where they succumbed during treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Siwana Prema Ram said.

The SUV driver fled from the spot, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022