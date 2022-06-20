Two bikers killed in collision with SUV in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Two men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Gudanal village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jora Ram (21) and Jitendra (20), they said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where they succumbed during treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Siwana Prema Ram said.

The SUV driver fled from the spot, he added.

