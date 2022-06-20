Two bikers killed in collision with SUV in Rajasthan’s Barmer
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred in Gudanal village, they said.
The deceased were identified as Jora Ram (21) and Jitendra (20), they said.
The duo was rushed to a hospital where they succumbed during treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Siwana Prema Ram said.
The SUV driver fled from the spot, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siwana Prema Ram
- Jitendra
- Gudanal village
- Station House
- Rajasthan
- Barmer
- Jora Ram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi leading global climate movement: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Dr Jitendra Singh describes 2021 batch of Civil Servants as Architects of Century India
Jitendra Kumar-starrer sports comedy 'Jaadugar' to premiere on Netflix in July
Promote agri-tech start-ups to arrest large-scale migration: Jitendra Singh to Uttarakhand CM
Dr. Jitendra Singh calls upon CTIs to prepare institutional interactive curriculum