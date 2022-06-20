SGPC president meets family of Sikh killed in Kabul terror attack

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday met the family of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in last week's Gurdwara attack in Kabul.

Singh along with one other person was killed and seven persons were injured in a terror attack carried out by the Islamic State on a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday.

Dhami, who also attended the 'Antim Ardas' (last prayers) of Singh at Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, termed the attack ''a cruel act against humanity''.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, Dhami assured to provide every possible help to them from the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

He said SGPC is with the Afghan Sikhs and will always remain committed to provide every possible support in the time of need. Although it was the duty of the governments to settle the Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan after bringing them to India, the SGPC will be always ready to help in whichever way possible to fulfill the requirements in this process, he said. Dhami appealed to the Government of India to bring all the Afghan Sikhs to India and make concrete arrangements for their welfare and special attention for their employment. The SGPC president also met Afghan Sikh leaders living in Delhi and discussed about the number of Sikhs still living in Afghanistan to ascertain the current situation there. He asked Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Afghanistan. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with several other political leaders and Sikh bodies have strongly condemned the terror attack and urged the Centre to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of minorities in Afghanistan. Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on June 18, in the latest targeting of a place of worship of a minority community in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. India had slammed the ''cowardly attack'' and said it was closely monitoring the situation. PTI JMS SUN VSD RDT RDT

