Left Menu

Venezuelan government reps and opposition to attend Oslo Forum

Delegates from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend the Oslo Forum this week, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, offering hope that talks between the two parties will resume.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-06-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 00:03 IST
Venezuelan government reps and opposition to attend Oslo Forum
  • Country:
  • Norway

Delegates from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend the Oslo Forum this week, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, offering hope that talks between the two parties will resume. Maduro's government withdrew from talks with the opposition last October after just two months.

The dialogue, facilitated by Norway, had been focused finding a solution to Venezuela's economic and political crisis, which has forced more than six million Venezuelans to flee the country in recent years. The Maduro administration is reportedly reluctant to resume talks if Norway continues to facilitate the process, sources told Reuters in May.

Maduro has also previously said further talks would depend on Washington totally lifting sanctions against Venezuela, among other demands. The Norwegian foreign ministry announced on its official Twitter page that both parties would be present at the forum, an international event focused on conflict mediation, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It did not, however, confirm whether a meeting would take place between the two, and did not comment on the Venezuelan government's position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022