Left Menu

Bengal govt SIT to continue probe into student activist death, rules Cal HC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 12:59 IST
Bengal govt SIT to continue probe into student activist death, rules Cal HC
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that a special investigation team constituted by the West Bengal government in the death of student leader Anis Khan will continue its probe in the case, refusing a prayer by his father for handing over the inquiry to an independent agency.

Salem Khan had moved the high court seeking the investigation into the death of his son, who fell from the third floor of his residence at Amta in Howrah leading to his death during police presence there, to be transferred to an agency other than the state police.

Holding that there is no need for handing over the probe to any other agency, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the SIT will continue the investigation of the case.

A home guard and a civic volunteer, who had allegedly gone to the second floor of Khan's house at Amta in Howrah district looking for him, were arrested by the SIT and charged under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022