Two people injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden, local police said on Tuesday, adding that one person had been apprehended on the spot.
Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used in the attack but did not provide further detail. Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.
Police said the attack took place in the central part of Vasteras, a town about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Stockholm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aftonbladet
- Sweden
- Swedish
- Stockholm
Advertisement