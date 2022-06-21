Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:50 IST
Taiwan's air force scrambled on Tuesday to warn away 29 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.
