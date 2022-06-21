Left Menu

Bulli Bai case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:13 IST
A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to three students arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

The app had made the details of several Muslim women public to allow people to participate in their ''auction''.

Niraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh were granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma.

In his bail application, filed through advocate Shivam Deshmukh, Bishnoi claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and sought parity as his co-accused had been given bail.

Earlier in April, the Bandra magistrate court in the metropolis had granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal.

The police, in its charge sheet filed in March, had claimed Bishnoi asked a co-accused to send photographs of 100 ''famous non-BJP Muslim women'' in order to put them up for auction.

The charge sheet also said Bishnoi was the first to share the link of Bulli Bai app on his Twitter group and members of the group were fully aware that it would be used to target Muslim women.

While there was no actual auction or sale, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

