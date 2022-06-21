CAB scorer dies

Cricket Association of Bengal scorer Pradip Chakroborty died on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

He was 60.

''He was unwell for the last few days. He died at his house at 12.20 pm. He was 60,'' CAB said in a statement. Chakraborty had been keeping the scores for CAB matches for over two decades.

