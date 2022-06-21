Left Menu

ED questions Maharashtra minister Parab for over 10 hours; summons him again on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:16 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab for over 10 hours on Tuesday in a money laundering case and summoned him for deposition again on Wednesday, officials said.

The 57-year-old legislator reached the federal agency's office in Ballard Estate around 11:20 am, following which his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said he has been asked to continue the exercise on Wednesday.

The minister is being questioned in a money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district.

He was earlier summoned on June 15 but skipped the deposition citing official work.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.

