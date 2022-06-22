Left Menu

Czech government approves Magnitsky-style sanctions bill

The Czech government approved on Wednesday a Magnitsky-style bill to allow the imposition of sanctions on individuals or legal entities deemed to have seriously violated human rights, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:56 IST
Czech government approves Magnitsky-style sanctions bill
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech government approved on Wednesday a Magnitsky-style bill to allow the imposition of sanctions on individuals or legal entities deemed to have seriously violated human rights, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said. The bill, inspired by similar acts adopted by the United States, Australia and Britain, also enables the government to place people involved in terrorism or cyber attacks on a sanctions list, the Foreign Ministry said in the draft bill.

"Human rights are and will be our priority. The bill now heads to the lower house," Lipavsky said on Twitter after the bill gained the government's endorsement. The bill, which the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala has in its legislation plans, needs to be approved by both the lower and upper houses of the Czech parliament and to be signed by the president to take effect.

The original act, adopted by the United States in 2012, is named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who was arrested and later died in prison in Russia in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of a massive tax fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022