Newcomer poised to replace Grenada's long-serving prime minister after election victory

Grenada's left-wing National Democratic Congress (NDC) party won a majority of seats in a parliamentary election on Thursday, positioning party leader Dickon Mitchell to become the next prime minister of the small Caribbean nation. Grenada's official information service said Prime Minister Keith Mitchell conceded late Thursday evening.

Dickon Mitchell, a 44-year-old lawyer and political newcomer, will replace 75-year-old Keith Mitchell, who has held the position for a total of nearly two decades, between 1995-1998 and from 2013 to the present. The two are not related. The NDC received 51.81% of votes compared to the governing New National Party's 47.79%, according to Grenada's Parliamentary Election Office website.

Grenada, which includes the island of Grenada and two smaller islands, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, had a population of just over 112,000 in 2020, according to the World Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)