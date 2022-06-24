Narco-terror module of LeT busted

Security forces Friday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba narco-terror funding module by arresting four terrorist associates and recovering explosives, ammunition and vehicles from them, police said. A police spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistical support to the proscribed LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics sale to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. ''Security forces arrested four terrorist associates identified as Younis Manzoor and Mehboob Ahmed -- both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, and Irshad Ahmad Ganie, resident of Arigam Khansahib, and Muzaffar Ahmad, resident of Parnewa Khansahib,'' a police spokesman said. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collecting narcotics and subsequently distributing its proceeds among the terrorists, the spokesman said. He said five vehicles purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe were also seized. Besides, incriminating material, explosive substance including three grenades, two AK-magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.

