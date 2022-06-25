Rajasthan govt misusing probe agencies: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has accused the state government of misusing its investigation agencies, days after an anti-graft body moved a court here seeking voice samples of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with horse-trading allegations.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot denied the charge, saying the laws will take its own course.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a review petition in the Additional District and Sessions Court here, seeking the minister’s voice samples to probe allegations of horse-trading against him during a political crisis in the state two years ago.

Earlier, a lower court had rejected a plea in this regard. The Additional District and Sessions Court issued a notice to the minister on the matter. Commenting on it, Poonia told reporters in Jaipur on Friday, ''Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has used police, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police as weapons for its own defence. Police were used to keep a watch on their own people.'' Reacting to it, Gehlot said the law should take its course and asked what is the problem in giving voice samples. Shekhawat has been exposed, Gehlot said, adding that he was a key player in the conspiracy to topple his government in 2020.

Three audio clips of alleged telephonic conservations had surfaced during the political crisis, triggered by the rebellion of Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs against Gehlot.

It was alleged that Gajendra referred to in the audio clips was Union minister Shekhawat, who tried to topple the state government.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) had arrested one Sanjay Jain in connection with the alleged conspiracy. The ACB interrogated Sanjay Jain and based on his confession that he had talked to Shekhawat over the phone, the ACB sought permission from the lower court to get the minister’s voice sample but the court rejected the application last year.

