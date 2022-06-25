Left Menu

Israeli negotiators meet U.S. envoy on maritime dispute with Lebanon

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 23:54 IST
Israeli negotiators met with a U.S. mediator in an effort to resolve a maritime border dispute with Lebanon, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Saturday. "The team heard an update from the mediator's visit to Lebanon and the parties discussed formulating constructive directions for moving forward with negotiations," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it would preserve Israel's economic and security interests but intends to "resolve the issue in the near future." The dispute between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime boundary has obstructed energy exploration in parts of the eastern Mediterranean and risks exacerbating tensions between two foes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

