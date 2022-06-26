Farmer shot dead in UP village by unidentified people

A 42-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified people near a bus stand in Phugana village here, police said on Sunday.

Enraged by the killing, a group of farmers staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the killers.

According to the police, the incident took place Saturday night when some unidentified people shot dead farmer Satyendra Kumar.

Phugana area Circle Officer Sharad Chandra Sharma said that police have sent the body for post-mortem and a search is on for the killers.

After the incident in the night, the villagers blocked the Meerut-Karnal road in Phugana demanding speedy action against the culprits.

Later the police reached the spot and pursuaded the villagers to clear the road.

