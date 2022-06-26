Left Menu

Maharashtra crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 20:11 IST
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday. The rebel MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government in the state, threatening to bring it down.

