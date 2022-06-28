Left Menu

G7 agrees to explore cap on Russian oil price - communique seen by Reuters

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:08 IST
G7 leaders agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that had been sold above a certain price, according to an extract of the final communique seen by Reuters.

"We invite all like-minded countries to consider joining us in our actions," they wrote.

