G7 agrees to explore cap on Russian oil price - communique seen by Reuters

G7 leaders agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that had been sold above a certain price, according to an extract of the final communique seen by Reuters.

"We invite all like-minded countries to consider joining us in our actions," they wrote.

