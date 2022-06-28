Left Menu

5 dacoits held in Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:25 IST
5 dacoits held in Ganjam
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested five dacoits and seized firearms from their possession in Odisha’s Ganjam district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The dacoits were nabbed near Badaghati on National Highway 16, where they had assembled on Monday night for a dacoity, Khallikote police station inspector Jagannath Mallick said.

Several firearms, including five countrymade pistols, 13 live ammunition and five crude bombs, were seized from their possession, Mallick said.

They were earlier involved in several crimes, including the highway robberies, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022