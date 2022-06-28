Left Menu

Tailor murder: Curfew imposed in 7 police station areas of Udaipur

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:34 IST
Tailor murder: Curfew imposed in 7 police station areas of Udaipur
  • India

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur from 8 pm till further orders on Tuesday after the killing of a tailor that triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena issued the order to impose curfew in seven police station areas of Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.

The curfew will be in force from 8 pm on Tuesday till further orders, according to the order. However, those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in examination process will be exempted.

Meanwhile, mobile internet has also been suspended in the city.

“A state-level alert has been issued and range IGs and SPs have been asked to increase patrolling and force mobility as a precautionary measure,” ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

