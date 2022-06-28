Jilted lover attacks woman

A 30-year-old man allegedly attacked a woman with a bamboo pole as she had rejected his love proposal, in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Rakesh Das had an one-sided love with the Anganwadi worker, a married woman and mother of two children. The woman had rejected his love proposal a couple of months ago.

Das was arrested last month after the woman lodged a complaint with police when he approached her again last month. He got bail a few days later.

This morning, Das allegedly thrashed the woman with a bamboo pole while she was entering the Anganwadi centre at Choramuhan panchayat office.

The woman, who sustained critical head injuries, was rescued and rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre by locals. However, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her health condition deteriorated.

Her condition is stable and she is out of danger, hospital sources said.

An FIR has been filed, but the accused is yet to be nabbed since he has fled from the village, an officer said.

