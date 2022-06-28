Dog enters hospital in Panipat, kills newborn

A stray dog entered a private hospital in Haryana's Panipat and mauled to death a newborn after dragging him out, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor, they said.

According to police, no one noticed the dog entering the hospital.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 13-17 police station, Inspector Vijay Kumar said, ''The dog entered the hospital, picked up the newborn sleeping on the floor with his grandmother with his mouth and took him out.'' Moments later, the baby's relatives raised an alarm as he was nowhere to be found. It was found that the dog had taken him out and bit him, the SHO said.

The baby was later declared dead by doctors, Kumar said.

He said CCTV footage of the hospital showed the dog grabbing the newborn and taking him out.

The baby's family hails from Uttar Pradesh. His mother had come to Panipat for delivery, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)