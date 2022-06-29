CBI arrests DTC official, 5 others in bribery case

The CBI has arrested a deputy chief general manager of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and five others in a bribery case involving an amount of Rs 91,000 for the appointment of two candidates as consultants in the corporation, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in which cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh (approximately) was recovered from deputy CGM Shakil Ahmed, they said.

Besides Ahmed, the agency has also arrested his former personal assistant Sunil, Depot Manager, Sector 3, Rohini, Kirti Bala Malik, retired DTC official Mahender, retired assistant traffic inspector Saffuzzama and DTC official Jeetu, the officials said.

It is alleged that the accused indulged in illegal activities in the appointment of a retired assistant traffic inspector (ATI) to the post of consultant in the DTC in lieu of undue advantages of varying amounts, they said.

''During investigation, the Dy CGM and Regional Manager (North), DTC was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 91,000 in lieu of the appointment of two candidates as consultants in the DTC. Five other accused, including the bribe giver, were also caught,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi, Gurugram and Sonipat, among other places.

