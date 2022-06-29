Left Menu

Salah Abdeslam found guilty of murder in 2015 Paris attacks trial

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:49 IST
  • France

Salah Abdeslam, who is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France, was found guilty of terrorism and murder charges by a criminal court on Wednesday.

The trial, which was held in a specially designed courtroom in Paris's historic Palais de Justice, lasted nine months, with over 2,000 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers involved.

Responsibility for the attacks, in which 130 were killed and hundreds injured, was claimed by Islamic State, which had urged followers to attack France over its involvement in the fight against the militant group in Iraq and Syria.

