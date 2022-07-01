Left Menu

French prosecutors open probe of Groupe Castel in CAR -source

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation into allegations of potential complicity in war crimes made against Groupe Castel in the Central African Republic, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday. The probe opened in Paris does not formally target the group or executives, but was opened "against X", which allows prosecutors to investigate in all directions.

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation into allegations of potential complicity in war crimes made against Groupe Castel in the Central African Republic, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday. The local unit of the French food and beverage group is suspected of having made payments to a local militia, the source said, confirming a statement made by non-governmental organisation The Sentry.

Groupe Castel was not immediately available for comment. The probe opened in Paris does not formally target the group or executives, but was opened "against X", which allows prosecutors to investigate in all directions.

