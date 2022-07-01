U.N. rights chief urges Taliban to respect women's rights

The United Nations human rights chief urged the Taliban authorities on Friday to respect the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, which she said were facing the biggest erosion in decades. Women face hunger, domestic violence, unemployment, curbs on movement and dress, and lack of access to education in a country where secondary schooling for 1.2 million girls has stopped, Michelle Bachelet told a U.N. Human Rights Council debate in Geneva.

"While some of these concerns pre-date the Taliban take-over in August 2021, reforms at that time were moving in the right direction, there were improvements and hope," she said. "However, since the Taliban took power, women and girls are experiencing the most significant and rapid roll-back in the enjoyment of their rights across the board in decades. Their future will be even darker, unless something changes, quickly."

The Taliban seized power for a second time in Afghanistan last August as international forces who had backed a pro-Western government pulled out. Their taking of the capital Kabul marked the end of a 20-year war stemming from a U.S. invasion that toppled a previous Taliban government. Bachelet said authorities she met during a visit to Kabul in March said they would honor their human rights obligations as far as they were consistent with Islamic sharia law. She decried the progressive exclusion of women and girls from the public sphere.

She urged the Taliban to set a firm date to reopen schools for girls and remove restrictions on women's movement and attire. Governors in some regions were applying policies in ways that provide options for women and girls, she said, offering a window to expand women's role in society and economic life.

Richard Bennett, special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, criticized forced and child marriage and curbs on attire, movement, and employment. "Despite public assurances from the Taliban that they would respect women's and girls' rights, they are reinstituting step by step the discrimination against women and girls characteristic of their previous term and which is unparalleled globally in its misogyny and oppression," he told the debate.

When Bennett visited Afghanistan in May, the Taliban deputy spokesman denied human rights concerns.

