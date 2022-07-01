Encounter between ULFA(I)-security forces in Assam

A suspected ULFA(I) cadre was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kakopathar area of Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday, a police officer said.

Five members of the group managed to escape. Tinsukia superintendent of police Debojit Deuri said, “There was a group of six militants holed up in a house. In a joint operation by the police and army, one militant has been killed.” The deceased has been identified as ULFA(I) member Gyan Asom, Deuri said.

Another official said the area near the house where the encounter took place had been cordoned off and a search operation was on for the militants who managed to flee.

The police and army had launched the operation against the militants earlier in the day.

The militants had reportedly lobbed a grenade at the security personnel and opened fire on them, leading to retaliatory action by the police and the army team.

The ULFA(I) has been on unilateral ceasefire since May 2021 when the incumbent government under Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed power.

