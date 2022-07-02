Left Menu

Israeli sends observers to military drill in Morocco

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 23:29 IST
Israeli sends observers to military drill in Morocco
  • Israel

Israeli military observers have taken part in a drill in Morocco for the first time, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, describing the move as a mark of improved relations, which were upgraded in 2020.

The presence of the three observers at this week's "African Lion 2022" exercise, which also involved U.S. forces, followed the participation last year of a Moroccan counter-terrorism unit at a multinational drill in Israel, the ministry said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

