MP: Police official injured in knife attack by loot accused
- Country:
- India
A police officer was seriously injured after he was attacked with a knife by some men allegedly involved in a loot case in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district when he went to nab them, an official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night at Barkheda Gangasa village after Amit Soni, who is Mandsaur's City Kotwali police station in-charge, went to nab the suspects involved in the loot that had taken place on June 27, he said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gautam Singh said that following a tip-off, Soni along with another official reached Barkheda Gangasa to nab the accused.
''During the search operation, Soni overpowered one of the accused, while another accomplice attacked the police officer with a knife,'' he said.
Singh said that Soni sustained injuries below the ribs and was initially admitted to Mandsaur's district hospital, from where he was referred to Indore for further treatment.
A hunt for the accused has been launched, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soni
- Amit
- City Kotwali
- Madhya
- Barkheda Gangasa
- Gautam Singh
- Pradesh's Mandsaur
- Mandsaur
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh govt sets up commission to promote, spread awareness about yoga
Ranji Trophy 2022 final: Madhya Pradesh create history, capture maiden title by defeating 41-time champs Mumbai by six wickets
Madhya Pradesh clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title with six-wicket win over heavyweights Mumbai in Bengaluru.
Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old boy rescued after he falls into borewell