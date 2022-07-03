MP: Police official injured in knife attack by loot accused

A police officer was seriously injured after he was attacked with a knife by some men allegedly involved in a loot case in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district when he went to nab them, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Barkheda Gangasa village after Amit Soni, who is Mandsaur's City Kotwali police station in-charge, went to nab the suspects involved in the loot that had taken place on June 27, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gautam Singh said that following a tip-off, Soni along with another official reached Barkheda Gangasa to nab the accused.

''During the search operation, Soni overpowered one of the accused, while another accomplice attacked the police officer with a knife,'' he said.

Singh said that Soni sustained injuries below the ribs and was initially admitted to Mandsaur's district hospital, from where he was referred to Indore for further treatment.

A hunt for the accused has been launched, he said.

