Two dead as massive boulder hits car in Chamoli

A couple returning home from Dehradun died on Sunday when the car in which they were travelling was crushed under a massive boulder rolling down a hill in Chamoli district's Karnprayag, police said.

The accident took place near Bagoli village on the Karnprayag-Gwaldam national highway in the afternoon when Balbir Singh (42) and his wife Savitri Devi (40) were headed for Meta village in nearby Kulsari, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karnprayag, Amit Kumar Saini said the car was completely crushed by the boulder that broke off a hill.

An excavator machine had to be called in to remove it so that the bodies can be pulled out of the wreckage, he said.

Saini said both husband and wife lost their lives on the spot.

