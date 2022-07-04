Left Menu

Rajasthan: 267 corruption cases lodged against govt officials till June, says ACB

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:00 IST
A total of 267 cases of corruption were registered against Rajasthan government officers and employees till June this year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday.

The cases were registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a spokesperson of the bureau said.

Of the total cases, 252 were of bribery, nine of disproportionate assets against income and six were related to misuse of office.

During the same period in 2021, 236 cases were registered while the figure for 2020 was 104, the spokesperson said.

The ACB filed a chargesheet in 214 cases in 2022, 133 in 2021 and 86 in 2020, the spokesperson said.

