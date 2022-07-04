Two AAP MLAs under CBI scanner in DTC transfer-posting corruption case

Two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have come under the scanner of the CBI for allegedly influencing transfer and posting of drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation, officials said on Monday.

They said Deputy CGM of DTC Shakil Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during questioning that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and posting-related issues of drivers and other DTC staff.

Ahmed is understood to have told the investigators that two MLAs -- Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari -- had written letters to him to influence the postings, the officials claimed.

''Whether there was a quid pro quo in such recommendations is a matter for probe for the CBI. Their alleged roles will be investigated as the case progresses,'' an official said.

When contacted Ahlawat said that as a public representative, if people came to him with their problems, he might have called up the officials.

''I might have spoken to officials to transfer people close to their place of residence if any one would have approached me. That's my duty as a public representative,'' Ahlawat told PTI.

Jha's staff said he was busy in the assembly session.

The CBI had arrested Ahmed and five others in a bribery case involving an amount of Rs 91,000 for the appointment of two candidates as consultants in the corporation last week, the officials said.

Following the arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in which cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh (approximately) was recovered from Ahmed, they said.

Besides Ahmed, the agency has also arrested his former personal assistant Sunil, Depot Manager, Sector 3, Rohini, Kirti Bala Malik, retired DTC official Mahender, retired assistant traffic inspector Saffuzzama and DTC official Jeetu, the officials said, adding that all have been sent to judicial custody.

It is alleged that the accused indulged in illegal activities in the appointment of a retired assistant traffic inspector to the post of consultant in the DTC in lieu of undue advantages of varying amounts, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)