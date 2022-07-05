Left Menu

Punjab: Three get life term for murder of teenage boy

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:13 IST
A court here awarded life imprisonment to three youths in connection with the kidnapping and gruesome murder of a 14-year-old boy for ransom.

Kapurthala District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh on Monday awarded the sentence to the three youths.

According to the prosecution, the convicts, including a cousin of the victim, had conspired to demand a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from a local industrialist after kidnapping his son on April 11, 2016.

The counsel for the victim side, Rajiv Puri, said the boy was kidnapped when he was going to attend a coaching class on his scooter but did not return home and the family after waiting for four hours reported the incident to police. Afterwards, the victim's father received an anonymous phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

After two days, police recovered the body of the victim in a gunny bag from Tarn Taran. One of the convicts was a cousin of the boy, identified as Palwinder Singh.

