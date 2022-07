BRIEF-Biden Could Lift Tariffs On Just $10 Bln Worth Chinese Goods Under Plan Being Discussed Within Administration - Politico

July 5 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN COULD LIFT TARIFFS ON JUST $10 BILLION WORTH OF CHINESE GOODS UNDER A PLAN BEING DISCUSSED WITHIN ADMINISTRATION - POLITICO

* BIDEN ADMINISTRATION EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE USTR WILL OPEN NEW EXCLUSION PROCESS FOR COMPANIES TO WIN EXEMPTIONS FROM TARIFFS ON CHINA - POLITICO Source text: https://politi.co/3yfS83v

