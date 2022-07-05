Man stabbed to death in east Delhi
A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a fight in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday at 9 Block in Trilokpuri, a senior police officer said.
Police received information regarding a stabbing incident, following which a team rushed to the spot. It was revealed that one Arjun, a resident of East Vinod Nagar, was stabbed and he was taken to LBS hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanak Kashyap said.
A case was registered and investigation taken up, police said.
A man, identified as Harsh (21) of Trilokpuri, was arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the incident, they said, adding the two stabbed Arjun following a fight.
Arjun used to deal in furniture articles, while Harsh works as housekeeping staff, police said.
