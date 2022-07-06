Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL114 2NDLDALL SPICEJET 8 mid-air incidents in 18 days: DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet; airline chief says will be ''doubly careful'' now New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after its aircraft were hit by eight incidents of mid-air technical malfunction over the last 18 days, saying the budget carrier has ''failed'' to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

DEL89 RESIGN-LD MINISTERS Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet New Delhi: Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term, sources said.

DEL107 BIZ-3RDLD LPG-PRICE-HIKE LPG price hiked by Rs 50; rates up by Rs 244 in one year New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the eighth increase in rates in the last one year that took the cumulative rise to Rs 244.

DEL96 2NDLD MOITRA FIR against Mahua Moitra for 'Kali remark'; BJP demands arrest; Moitra says 'bring it on BJP' New Delhi/Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) The row over TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comment on Goddess Kali intensified on Wednesday with an FIR being registered against her in Bhopal for allegedly ''outraging religious feelings'' and the West Bengal unit of the BJP demanded her arrest even as Moitra dared the saffron party to ''bring it on'', saying she was not afraid of its ''goons''.

BOM5 CG-RAHUL VIDEO-ANCHOR-POLICE Rahul Gandhi video case: News anchor Rohit Ranjan 'absconding', claim Chhattisgarh police Raipur: A day after a face-off between Chhattisgarh police and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to arrest TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a team of Raipur cops went to his house in Ghaziabad again on Wednesday, but he was not found there, a senior official said. DEL95 NCR-JOURNALIST-LD FIR TV anchor not named in initial Noida FIR, picked up minutes after it is lodged Noida, Jul 6 (PTI) The news anchor arrested and released on bail over a misleading video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was initially not named an accused in the FIR lodged by Uttar Pradesh's Noida police just minutes before they reached his home in Ghaziabad. By Kishor Dwivedi MDS18 KL-MINISTER-LDALL RESIGNATION Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan announces resignation Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently.

BOM35 GJ-ICG-LD-CREW RESCUE Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking merchant ship off Porbandar coast in Gujarat Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in a sea-air coordinated operation, officials said.

CAL20 JH-SCHOOL PRAYER-NCPCR 'Islamic practices imposed on school children'; NCPCR asks J'khand to probe Ranchi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Garhwa district administration of Jharkhand asking it to immediately probe into a complaint that ''Sharia and Islamic practices'' were imposed on the students of a school. By Namita Tewari BOM24 MH-LD SPIRITUAL GURU-MURDER Sufi spiritual leader, refugee from Afghanistan, shot dead in Maharashtra's Nashik Nashik: A Sufi cleric hailing from Afghanistan was shot dead in north Maharashtra's Nashik district over suspected property disputes, police said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-ANCHOR-LD ARREST SC to hear on Thursday plea of TV anchor against FIRs for doctored Rahul Gandhi video New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday the plea of a TV news anchor, facing several FIRs in some states for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking protection from coercive action for the alleged offence.

LGD12 SC-2ND LD AIADMK SC stays Madras HC order on AIADMK leadership row, EPS camp upbeat New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court order restraining the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.

FOREIGN FGN77 CHINA-VIVO-LD REAX Raids on Vivo: China hopes for a 'truly fair' probe in accordance with law Beijing: China on Wednesday expressed hope that India will conduct the ongoing investigations into the Chinese mobile manufacturer firm Vivo in accordance with the law and regulations and provide a '' truly fair'' and ''non-discriminatory'' business environment to China's firms. By K J M Varma FGN73 UK-2NDLDALL POLITICS Defiant British PM Johnson vows to 'keep going' amid flurry of resignations London: A defiant Boris Johnson vowed to ''keep going'' as he cited his ''colossal mandate'' from voters to carry on as British Prime Minister when he faced off with angry lawmakers in Parliament on Wednesday in the wake of the dramatic resignation of ally Rishi Sunak as Chancellor, followed by a string of resignations by junior ministerial and government aides. By Aditi Khanna NSD NSD

