Two cousins drown while bathing in pond in Rajasthan

Two cousins, both minors, drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Thursday, police said.

The boys were identified as Rajendra Bairwa (14) and his cousin Koshalraj Bairwa (16), residents of Gudanathwatan village under the Sadar police station area, they said.

Rajendra and Koshalraj had taken their cattle for grazing in a field and decided to take a bath in a pond with some other children. While bathing, the two cousins slipped into deep waters and drowned. The other children informed their family members, Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said.

After receiving the information, Bundi sub-divisional magistrate and deputy superintendent of police, among other officials, rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the villagers, he said.

The two boys were pulled out of the pond and rushed to the Bundi district hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

The bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination, Bhardwaj said.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was swept away in the swollen Parvan river while he was trying to swim across it to get to the other side, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Panchal, a welder and a resident of the Sarola police station area.

Panchal was working on an under-construction tunnel near the Parvan dam and would generally swim across the river to get to the other side. It is likely that he was swept away by the strong current of the Parvan river due to rain, Station House Officer, Sarola police station, Dinesh Sharma said.

A search operation by State Disaster Response Force and civil defence teams is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)