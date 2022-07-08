3 killed after being hit by speeding car in UP

Three women were killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle here on Friday, police said.

Shakuntala Devi (45), Saroj (43), and Ramwati (55) were returning from a religious ceremony in Usmanpur village, Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

''They were hit by the unidentified vehicle from behind and taken to a nearby community health center where doctors declared them dead,'' Singh said.

Efforts are on to identify the driver of the car who fled from the spot after the accident, they said.

