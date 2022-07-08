Suspected Pak phone numbers recovered from PFI member arrested in Rajasthan: Police

Some suspected Pakistani phone numbers were recovered from the mobile phone of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was arrested in Bhilwara district recently, police said on Friday.

Accused Abdul Salam is currently under judicial custody, police sources said.

He was arrested under Section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent commissioning of a cognizable offences) on Wednesday after he got into a heated argument with police officers when they were patrolling in Sanganer area, Circle Officer Ramchandra Choudhary said.

When his phone was examined, some Pakistani numbers were recovered, he said.

The local police have alerted the intelligence branch, another official said, adding the matter is being probed further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)