SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.

"The girls are losing out on studies," Bhushan said.

The bench said, "It will be listed sometime next week''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

