Sri Lanka prime minister gets interim presidential powers - parliamentary speaker
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday after the president fled to the Maldives amid protests.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa notified him of the change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Maldives
- Rajapaksa
- Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
- Sri Lankan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enraged protestors storm Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house
Amid massive protests, Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down as Sri Lankan President
Anti-government protesters enter Sri President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house: media reports.
NEWSMAKER-Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Civil war victor brought down by protests
Dramatic visuals show protestors breaking into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence