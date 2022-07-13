Left Menu

13 workers stranded in swollen river in Maharashtra

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy showers, 13 workers were stranded in the swollen Vaitarna river at Bahadoli in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday and efforts were on to rescue them, an official said.

The workers, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodra Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck due to the rising water level, said chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekananda Kadam.

He said a team of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) was summoned, but it could not reach the barge.

The administration has now sought the help of choppers to rescue the workers, the official said.

