BRIEF-Celsius Network Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In The Southern District Of New York - Court Filing
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 06:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 06:23 IST
July 13 (Reuters) -
* CELSIUS NETWORK LLC FILES FOR VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY IN THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK - COURT FILING
* CELSIUS NETWORK LISTS ESTIMATED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN THE RANGE OF $1 BILLION - $10 BILLION - COURT FILING
