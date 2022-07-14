Left Menu

BRIEF-Celsius Network Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In The Southern District Of New York - Court Filing

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 06:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 06:23 IST
BRIEF-Celsius Network Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In The Southern District Of New York - Court Filing

July 13 (Reuters) -

* CELSIUS NETWORK LLC FILES FOR VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY IN THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK - COURT FILING

* CELSIUS NETWORK LISTS ESTIMATED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN THE RANGE OF $1 BILLION - $10 BILLION - COURT FILING

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022