BRIEF-Celsius Network Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In The Southern District Of New York - Court Filing

July 13 (Reuters) -

* CELSIUS NETWORK LLC FILES FOR VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY IN THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK - COURT FILING

* CELSIUS NETWORK LISTS ESTIMATED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN THE RANGE OF $1 BILLION - $10 BILLION - COURT FILING

