Left Menu

Maha CM Eknath Shinde restores Emergency pension scheme scrapped by Uddhav Thackeray govt

The Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde on Thursday restored the pension scheme meant for those political activists who were imprisoned during the Emergency imposed in 1975.The scheme, which was introduced by the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2018, was scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation in 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:45 IST
Maha CM Eknath Shinde restores Emergency pension scheme scrapped by Uddhav Thackeray govt
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde on Thursday restored the pension scheme meant for those political activists who were imprisoned during the Emergency imposed in 1975.

The scheme, which was introduced by the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2018, was scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in 2020. The Fadnavis government, which was in power between 2014 and 2019, had taken the decision to provide pensions to the activists, who had protested against the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. The pension amount ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending upon the jail term they faced between 1975 and 1977. Anyone who underwent imprisonment for less than a month or up to a month would get Rs 5,000, while those who were jailed for three months and above would get Rs 10,000.

Fadnavis, who is now the deputy chief minister, said the activists who protested against the Emergency belonged to the RSS, Jan Sangh and some political parties.

''Several people were jailed because they protested for reinstating democracy. My own father was in jail for two years,'' he told reporters. The MVA government may have stopped the pension scheme under pressure from Congress, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022